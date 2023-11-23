KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) is set to spread its wings to Central Asia as the first Malaysian airline to fly directly to Almaty in Kazakhstan commencing on March 14, 2024.

It said in a statement today that the introductory promotional fares are from RM99 all-in one-way on economy seats beginning from November 24 until November 30, 2023 for the travel period between March 14 and October 26, 2024.

The airline said that AAX’s entry into Central Asia marks a significant milestone for the medium-haul airline and confident to contribute a substantial increase in tourism both ways by providing direct and affordable access between Kuala Lumpur and Almaty.

AAX chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said the move to introduce direct flights to Almaty is expected to foster significant trade, commerce and education interchange, considering Kazakhstan’s status as the wealthiest country in Central Asia.

“As AirAsia X celebrates 16 years of connecting people this month, we remain committed to providing unmatched connectivity with the best value fares to everyone’s old and new favourite destinations.

“With this new route we aim to not only enhance travel opportunities between two great and populous destinations, but also to bolster the existing bonds between Kazakhstan and Malaysia in addition to enriching socio-economic sectors in both nations,” he said.

Kazakhstan ambassador Bulat Sugurbayev said the direct connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Almaty is poised to elevate tourism and trade, as well as enhancing the bonds between the two nations.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty will depart at 12.50pm, while Almaty to Kuala Lumpur will depart at 8.05pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday for both routes. — Bernama