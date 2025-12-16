KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The number of flood victims housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu has increased slightly as of 9am this morning, while the situation in Sarawak is improving.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims has increased to 470 people from 141 families as of 9am this morning, compared to 326 people from 101 families yesterday evening.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, Hulu Terengganu recorded 266 victims from 86 families who took refuge in four PPS since December 14 in halls of Kampung Lubok Periok, Kampung Peneh Mosque, Kampung Kemat and Kampung Pelandan.

In Kemaman, a total of 204 victims from 56 families took refuge in six PPS, namely Kampung Air Putih Community Hall; Air Putih Civic Hall; Kampung Seberang Tayur Hulu Community Hall; Ketengah Dandong Hall; Batu 14 Community Hall; and Kampung Batu 16 Tebak Mosque.

According to publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water level at the Sungai Besut station at Jambatan Keruak in Besut has exceeded the danger level while the Sungai Kemaman at Rumah Pam Paya Paman in Kemaman and Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu (F2) in Hulu Terengganu have exceeded the warning level.

In Sarawak, the state JPBN in a statement as of 8 am announced that two victims from one family were still being sheltered at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Suai, Niah, while two flood victims from a family and four landslide victims from a family were still being accommodated at Dewan Bulan Sabit Merah PPS.

The number is down from 11 people involving five families housed at the PPS yesterday evening. —Bernama