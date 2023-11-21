KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM39.92 billion from RM42.78 billion this morning, while the liquidity of Islamic funds rose to RM24.34 billion from RM24.25 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, a qard tender, one reverse repo tender and an Islamic reverse repo tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for one-month and three-month tenors.

BNM revised Murabahah overnight tender from RM24.0 billion to RM24.3 billion.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM39.9 billion conventional money market tender and a RM24.3 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of November 20. — Bernama

