KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM37.06 billion from RM40.05 billion this morning, while the liquidity of Islamic funds rose to RM22.89 billion from RM21.96 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the impending issuance of Bank Negara Interbank Bills (BNIB) tender on Nov 20 amounting to RM2.5 billion for 30 days as well as the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for one-month and three-month tenors.

BNM revised the murabahah overnight tender from RM21.3 billion to RM22.9 billion.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM37 billion conventional money market tender and a RM22.9 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of November 15. — Bernama

