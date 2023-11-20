RIYADH, Nov 20 — Saudi Arabia announced Sunday the discovery of new natural gas fields in the country’s southern Empty Quarter region.

The two natural gas fields, Al-Hiran and Al-Mahakik, were discovered by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in the Empty Quarter, a vast desert region in the southern Arabian Peninsula, the Xinhua quoted the Saudi Press Agency report.

In addition, natural gas was also discovered in five reservoirs in previously discovered fields, said the report.

Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, aims to boost its gas production by 50 per cent by 2030 from 2021 levels. — Bernama-Xinhua

