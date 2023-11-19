KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Singapore Tourism Board (STB), TNG Digital and Alipay+ have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer Malaysian tourists curated deals for their next holiday in Singapore. Besides introducing more cashless payment options to travellers, it will also enable users to enjoy a wide range of exciting promotions in the island republic.

TNG Digital, Singapore Tourism Board and Alipay sign MoU to promote travel to Singapore. — SoyaCincau pic

Malaysians with TNG eWallet can enjoy curated deals in Singapore

There are currently about 10 in-destination promotions available in Singapore and more will be added in the coming months. Through this new partnership, Malaysians will be able to pay and redeem promotions via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet (TNG eWallet) across a variety of merchants in Singapore such as retail stores, attractions and restaurants.

In addition, TNG eWallet users can look forward to enjoying discounts of up to 80 per cent on transport and daily items. These perks will be offered to verified TNG eWallet users. On top of that, users can also earn GoRewards points when they spend using their eWallet as well as their Visa Prepaid card in Singapore.

Since TNG eWallet is a partner wallet of Alipay+, TNG eWallet users will be able to go cashless in Singapore and enjoy extra benefits from Alipay+. In addition, TNG eWallet also supports Singapore’s NETS QR payment under the current cross-border arrangement via PayNet.

Singapore is currently seeing a steady rebound in international travel and tourism between January to October 2023 with over 11 million visitor arrivals globally. Malaysia is among Singapore’s top 3 tourism source markets with more than 891,000 arrivals from January to October this year.

TNG eWallet expands worldwide acceptance via Alipay . — SoyaCincau pic

TNG eWallet currently has over 21 million users

Commenting on the partnership, Singapore Tourism Board Executive Director, Southeast Asia, Terrence Voon said “Travellers in the post-pandemic world expect a seamless traveller experience enabled by contactless payments. Our timely collaboration with TNG Digital and Alipay+ taps into this trend, leveraging our partners’ strengths to promote Singapore as a destination of choice and encouraging travellers to get more out of their visit to Singapore.”

TNG Digital Chief Commercial Officer Danny Chua said, “Expanding payment and financial convenience to our users beyond Malaysia has always been one of our key objectives as the biggest leader in the digital wallet sector within the country. Currently serving over 21 million users, we have already connected them to more than 2 million merchant touchpoints in Malaysia. Our users now have additional incentives to spend, receive perks and earn GoRewards points with Touch ‘n Go eWallet when they travel to Singapore.”

Meanwhile, Ant International’s Senior Vice President of Ant Group and Head of Alipay+ Douglas Feagin said, “As more travellers return to Singapore, we’re excited to connect local businesses with international visitors digitally. Working closely with STB, we will enable Malaysian tourists to discover and visit more local merchants, to pay easily with their home e-wallet, TNG Digital, and enjoy greater savings. Through more enhanced digital payments, Singaporean merchants will also benefit from the rise in tourism.” — SoyaCincau