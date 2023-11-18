KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Several Muslim businessmen and technology experts based in San Francisco, United States have expressed their interest to invest in Malaysia, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar ibrahim.

Anwar in a Facebook post today said the matter was relayed to him during their meetings, among them SpaceX Commercial Marketing director Omar Kunbargi; Rembrand chief executive officer Omar Tawakol; Ornovi chief executive officer, Fauad Hassan; Z2Data president and chief executive officer, Mohammad Ahmad; Whizz System president, Muhammad Irfan and Z2Data communications chief, Osama Ahmad.

Anwar who is also the finance minister, said they stated their interest after getting clarifications on the country’s future direction.

He said also discussed in the meeting was the need to give more attention to artificial intelligence apart from touching on education and aerospace which are equally important.

Advertisement

“We also discussed the question of Muslims in the United States as well as the situation affecting Palestinians.

“They also stated their support and appreciation on the firm stance of Malaysia on the sufferings of Palestinians,” he said.

The Prime Minister is in San Francisco, California, United States to lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, United States which ended yesterday. — Bernama

Advertisement