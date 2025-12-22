IPOH, Dec 22 — A total of 54 old bazaar units selling various goods were destroyed in a fire along Jalan Idris, Kampung Masjid, Kampar, early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received an emergency call on the incident at 3.10 am and dispatched personnel from the Kampar, Gopeng and Tapah fire and rescue stations.

“All 54 old bazaar units were destroyed and none could be saved. We were informed that only 10 of the units were operating at the time, comprising clothing shops, grocery outlets and food stalls.

“The building involved was an old single-storey wooden structure classified as Class C construction, estimated to measure 45 feet by 110 feet. The extent of damage is estimated at 100 per cent, with no casualties reported,” he said.

He said the firefighting operation involved four fire engines and 25 personnel.

According to him, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at 7.46 am. — Bernama