MELAKA, Dec 22 — A paramotor operator fell from a height of 30 metres after hitting a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) electric cable while operating the vehicle in a padi field in KampungKu Sayang Bukit Baru here yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the incident occurred at about 8.40am yesterday and was believed to have occurred due to a technical problem experienced by the paramotor in conjunction with the Duyong International Cultural Run 2025.

However, he said the paramotor operator only suffered minor injuries to his face while the vehicle only suffered minor damage and the incident did not involve any injuries to the public.

“It was reported yesterday that four paramotors from the Selangor State club, along with the equipment for the extreme sports event, had attended the programme at Tun Fatimah Stadium.

“While operating the paramotor, one of the paramotors experienced technical problems before falling from a height of 30 metres into the rice fields near the stadium,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the TNB team had arrived at the scene and inspected the electrical cable that the paramotor had hit and found that there was no damage.

Yesterday, a video of more than 10 seconds showing the accident, recorded by participants in the cultural run programme, went viral. — Bernama