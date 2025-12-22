KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The transition of MASwings operations to AirBorneo will take effect on January 1, 2026, following the completion of the ownership transfer process under the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) signed between Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and the Sarawak government on Feb 12, 2025.

MAG said in a statement today that AirBorneo will assume full legal and operational responsibility for all services previously operated by MASwings effective January 1, including flight operations, customer service and the management of all passenger-related matters.

“During the initial phase of the transition, existing MASwings branding may continue to be visible as AirBorneo progressively establishes and rolls out its new corporate identity,” it said.

MAG also expressed its appreciation for the cooperation and understanding of passengers, partners and stakeholders throughout this transition period.

Customers with inquiries relating to bookings, flights or customer service matters from January 1, 2026 onwards were advised to contact AirBorneo’s call centre at 1-300-22-1388 (toll-free for local callers) or +60 82-537 555 (for international callers).

Established on October 1, 2007, MASwings was East Malaysia’s first commuter airline, created to address the air travel needs of Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

The airline began operations with a fleet of four 50-seat Fokker 50 aircraft and four 19-seat Twin Otter aircraft, serving a network of 22 destinations across the region.

In 2009, the Fokker 50 fleet was progressively phased out and replaced with ATR 72-500 aircraft to enhance operational efficiency, network reliability and the overall passenger experience.

“MAG remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition and to supporting the continued strengthening of regional air connectivity for Sarawak and the wider community,” the group said.

It said MASwings has operated over 430,000 flights and carried more than 19 million passengers across its network over its operational history.

“The airline has also contributed meaningfully to employment creation across the aviation value chain, generating over 300 direct and indirect jobs spanning flight operations, engineering, cabin crew, ground handling and essential support services,” it said.

— Bernama