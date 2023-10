HELSINKI, Oct 11 — It will take at least five months to repair the Finland-Estonia gas pipeline, its operator said today, a day after Helsinki said they suspected the leak that caused the weekend shutdown had been caused by “external” activity.

“Based on preliminary expert assessments, it can be assumed that the planning of the repair work... will last at least five months,” said Finland’s Gasgrid, which operates the Balticconnector pipeline. — AFP

