KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Local hospitality education institution Cornell Academy has announced today its partnership with Universiti Sains Malaysia’s (USM) Graduate School of Business and King’s Park Genting Highlands, with the latter providing training slots for 1,000 of its students.

In the deal signed on October 8, the graduate school will certify Cornell Academy’s Business Management courses, which will later expand into Diploma programmes covering food and beverage, retail and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

“The tourism industry is burgeoning, necessitating elevated training and a profound understanding of comprehensive business management, with a keen focus on the nuances of hospitality and delivering exceptional customer service. Cornell Academy keenly recognizes this demand,” said Cornell Academy’s managing director Darren Yang.

“Through our collaboration with the esteemed Graduate School of Business, we aspire to elevate ambitious young talents to new heights in these domains. Our goal is to provide them not only with academic credentials but also a comprehensive understanding and practical experience in the industry, broadening their horizons.”

Advertisement

King’s Park describes itself as “a state-of-the-art pedestrian street of shops spanning over 2,000 meters” in Genting Highlands.

Under King’s Park’s sponsorship, the students will train on its upcoming integrated entertainment hub set to open sometime between 2026 to 2028, offering retail outlets, restaurants, hotels, wellness centres, and theme parks.

“At King’s Park, we firmly believe that we possess the resources necessary for the nurturing of exceptionally talented individuals within the walls of our integrated entertainment hub. Our vision entails close collaborations with all parties involved in order to foster these talents, contributing to the cultivation of a highly skilled talent pool tailored explicitly for this dynamic industry.

Advertisement

The growing importance of possessing industry-relevant skills from the get-go cannot be overstated, as it kickstarts efficiency and productivity upon entry into the workforce. Our aspiration is to play an integral role in the promising growth of this vibrant group of young individuals,” King’s Park Development Sdn Bhd’s executive vice-president Sean Chen said.

Cornell Academy offers Diploma programmes in Food and Beverage, Hotel Management and Business Management at RM36,000 each for a three-year course, which includes five days of hands-on training and one full day of classroom education per week.

Students are also guaranteed job opportunities upon successful course completion with no post-training bonding requirements, it said.