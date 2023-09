KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — AirAsia X Bhd has appointed Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly as its non-executive director effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the carrier said Mohammed Shazalli, 62, was formerly Boustead Holdings Bhd’s group managing director from December 2020 until December 2022.

He was Telekom Malaysia Bhd's managing director and chief executive officer between April 2017 and June 2018.

Prior to that, he was Axiata Group Bhd’s regional CEO and corporate executive vice president from September 2016 until March 2017.

Mohammed Shazalli holds a Masters in Business Administration from St. Louis University, Missouri, United States and a Bachelor of Science (Marketing) from Indiana University Bloomington, US. — Bernama