KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) is optimistic that the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry will continue its upward trajectory to achieve its targeted RM120 billion added value by 2025.

In a statement today, MPC said E&E products export value amounted to RM593 billion in 2022, exceeding the 12th Malaysia Plan’s 2022 target of RM495 billion.

The sector’s added value reached RM113.2 billion in 2022 against RM86.1 billion at the commencement of the 12MP.

“Malaysia is now prioritising high-value front-end activities such as integrated circuit design, engineering design and wafer fabrication, and there are opportunities for the industry to enhance its ecosystem and go up to the value chain.

“To facilitate the growth, it is crucial to develop more local companies to cater to the industry’s demand and subsequently become global champions, particularly in automation for semiconductor and integrated circuit design houses,” the statement said.

It added that Electrical and Electronics Productivity Nexus (EEPN) has responded to the call by initiating several programmes to groom local companies and talents under EEPN’s pillars to focus on the E&E value chain, ecosystem, small and medium enterprises’ development, talent and leadership as well as sustainability and environmental social and governance.

MPC, via EEPN and the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association, said it welcomes economic restructuring which uses what is known as the High Growth High Value (HGHV) 3 initiative which focuses on the high-value E&E industry.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar highlighted the initiative during a motion tabled at the 12MP (2021-2025) Mid-Term Review in the Dewan Rakyat.

The E&E industry is a priority sector in various economic frameworks such as the 12MP, the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, and the National Investment Aspiration to drive economic growth, job creation, technological advancement, and global competitiveness. — Bernama