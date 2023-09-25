ABU DHABI, Sept 25 — Etihad Airways, a leading global airline, is doubling its daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur, effective January 15, 2024.

This development will result in an impressive total of 14 flights per week connecting these two vibrant cities.

“With our convenient departures from Abu Dhabi, our second Kuala Lumpur flights will optimise timings for UAE residents wishing to have a break in Malaysia,” Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways was reported as saying by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The new flight schedule will offer both daytime and nighttime options, affording travellers greater flexibility to explore Abu Dhabi’s myriad offerings in both business and leisure pursuits.

Kuala Lumpur, the captivating capital of Malaysia, is renowned for its iconic Petronas Twin Towers that dominate the skyline. The city’s unique blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian cultures manifests in a diverse culinary landscape, bustling markets, and a wealth of cultural attractions.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, continues to captivate visitors with a range of attractions, from the architectural marvel that is the Louvre Abu Dhabi to the adrenaline-pumping experiences at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

The additional daily frequencies will be serviced by state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and modern travel experience with in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity.

This strategic expansion means Etihad will offer a substantial capacity of 425,000 seats annually between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur, marking an impressive year-on-year capacity increase of 75 per cent. Furthermore, the augmented frequency will bolster cargo capacity, opening up new avenues for business opportunities and supporting the growth of bilateral trade.

With this move, passengers can enjoy an even wider range of options for travel between Abu Dhabi and Southeast Asia this winter season. Etihad will now operate up to 77 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and key South-east Asian destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Manila, Jakarta, and Singapore.

This announcement comes on the heels of Etihad’s unveiling of an ambitious network overhaul, positioning the airline for sustainable expansion. This initiative aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s connections to global markets, bolstering the capital’s tourism industry.

The new winter schedule features not only new destinations but also increased flight frequencies and more convenient departure times. — Bernama-WAM