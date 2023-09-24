KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 24 — Terengganu Export Day 2023 is one of the best platforms to produce more export entrepreneurs, especially in the state.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) deputy chief executive officer (Export Acceleration) Sharimahton Mat Saleh said the programme exposes entrepreneurs, especially from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector to basic information on the export ecosystem, and support services offered by the government.

Matrade hopes that entrepreneurs in Terengganu interested in exploring the international market will take advantage of this programme to gain knowledge and then take steps to start exporting,” she told reporters after the opening the Terengganu Export Day 2023 today.

Sharimahton said the Terengganu Export Day 2023 managed to gather the business community, especially local entrepreneurs, to share knowledge, build business relationships and explore export market opportunities.

She added that this could indirectly open up opportunities for more products, especially from the MSME sector in Terengganu, to successfully enter the global market.

“Less than two per cent of businesses in Terengganu are registered with Matrade. So we want more MSME entrepreneurs to export their products because Terengganu has products with great potential like keropok lekor and nasi dagang,” she said.

Meanwhile, State Enterpreneurship, Human Resources, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said the state government would do its best to increase the number of export entrepreneurs in Terengganu, including identifying potential entrepreneurs.

“We have identified the biggest food entrepreneurs (in Terengganu) and this includes agricultural entrepreneurs who produce melons and many other products,” he said.

In a statement, Terengganu Entrepreneur Development Foundation (YPU) chief executive officer Mohd Rashdan Muda said YPU offers interest-free financing programmes to enhance the skills of entrepreneurs and provide them with various opportunities to expand their businesses and equip them with comprehensive entrepreneurial knowledge.

“We hope that those who want to venture into the export market will participate in this programme and get in touch with our Entrepreneur Development Unit.

“YPU also hopes to become a one-stop centre for Terengganu entrepreneurs, whether they are micro, small or medium entrepreneurs or entrepreneurs who are recognised at the global level,” he said.

The two-day Terengganu Export Day 2023, which kicked off today, is organised by Matrade in collaboration with YPU and the Terengganu Entrepreneur Development Secretariat (PEUTER) to promote export of Malaysian products, especially among MSME to increase international trade. — Bernama