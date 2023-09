NEW YORK, Sept 19 — Chinese property developer Country Garden won bondholders’ approval on the last of a batch of eight local notes it sought to stretch out repayments on, Bloomberg News reported today.

Two bondholders said they were briefed by an underwriter today that the proposal to extend the 492 million yuan (RM316.4 million) note was passed, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The vote’s latest deadline was 10pm (1400 GMT) Monday Beijing time. — Reuters