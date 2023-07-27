KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Malaysia’s export and import unit value indices rose a marginal 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, in June 2023, Statistics Department Malaysia (DoSM) reported today.

Exports prices rose to 141.8 points from 141.7 points in the previous month while imports increased to 128.4 points from 127.9 points previously.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the better performance in exports was led by increases in the food index (1.4 per cent), the machinery and transport equipment index (1.2 per cent) and a 0.7 per cent in the miscellaneous manufactured articles index.

Meanwhile, June 2023 export volume rose 3.7 per cent against the previous month in line with the increase in the machinery and transport equipment index (12.6 per cent), manufactured goods (10.6 per cent) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (2.6 per cent).

On a yearly basis, he said the export unit value index decreased 4.9 per cent while the export volume index fell 9.6 per cent.

As for imports, he said June’s higher import unit value of 0.4 per cent was due to a rise in the animal and vegetable oils and fats index (1.7 per cent), machinery and transport equipment index (1.5 per cent) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (0.2 per cent).

June 2023’s import volume index declined 5.8 per cent from the previous month, dragged by a 12.2 per cent fall in the chemicals index, manufactured goods (down 11.1 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (down 7.2 per cent).

Year-on-year (y-o-y) comparison showed that the import unit value index shed 4.7 per cent in June 2023, while the volume index shrank 14.8 per cent.

On terms of trade, Mohd Uzir said it has dwindled 0.4 per cent month-on-month to 110.4 points in June 2023 due to a 5.5 per cent fall in the animal and vegetable oils and fats index, the mineral fuels index was down 1.3 per cent and the machinery and transport equipment index shed 0.3 per cent.

On a yearly basis, the terms of trade shrank 0.3 per cent from June 2022. — Bernama