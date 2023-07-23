BERLIN, July 23 — Travel giant Tui said today it was suspending all its inbound passenger flights to the Greek island of Rhodes, where forest fires have been raging for several days.

“Until Tuesday, no more new tourists will be flown” to the island by the German group, spokesperson Linda Jonczyk told AFP, adding that empty planes were still being flown in to help evacuate the thousands of tourists affected.

“The Tui group currently has some 40,000 tourists on the island of Rhodes, of which 7,800 are affected by the fires and had to be evacuated to reception centres or hotels,” she said.

The low-cost British carrier Jet2 also said today that it had cancelled “all flights and holidays that are due to depart to Rhodes today”.

It added in a statement on Twitter that it would fly the five aircraft originally scheduled to go to Rhodes “with no customers onboard, so that we can bring customers back to the UK on their scheduled flight”.

British airline Easyjet said it was operating as normal but would “closely monitor the situation”.

Some 30,000 people have had to leave their homes or hotels on the popular tourist destination due to the fires. — AFP