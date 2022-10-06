At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.12 points to 1,425.67 from yesterday's close of 1,420.55. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Bursa Malaysia was slightly higher at mid-afternoon amid mixed sentiment in regional stock markets, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.12 points to 1,425.67 from yesterday's close of 1,420.55.

The benchmark index opened 4.2 points better at 1,424.75.

Market breadth was positive with gainers edging decliners 343 to 332, while 414 counters were unchanged, 1,258 untraded, and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion units worth RM875.38 million.

Among Bursa heavyweights, Public Bank gained three sen to RM4.28, Petronas Chemicals advanced eight sen to RM8.73 and IHH Healthcare reduced four sen to RM5.81, while Maybank and CIMB were flat at RM8.70 and RM5.26, respectively.

Of the actives, both MMAG Holdings and Citaglobal edged up half-a-sen to three sen and 27 sen, respectively, Cosmos Technology rose 21.5 sen to 56.5 sen, Top Glove firmed by 2.5 sen to. 66.5 sen, and Hextar Industries increased two sen to 49.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 40.38 points to 10,159.83, the FBM 70 garnered 72.21 points to 12,307.83, the FBMT 100 Index improved 40.93 points to 9,913.62, the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 45.65 points to 10,215.56, and the FBM ACE shed 22.21 points to 4,712.06.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index ticked up 9.18 points to 703.28, the Financial Services Index was 49.82 points better at 16,175.92, and the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 1.42 points to 175.37.

The Plantation Index, however, decreased 33.98 points to 6,561.08. ― Bernama