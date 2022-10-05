At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 12.54 points better at 1,421.90 compared with yesterday's close of 1,409.36. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― Bursa Malaysia remained positive at mid-morning today, supported by continuous bargain-hunting in selected heavyweights, led by the industrial products and services counters.

Gains in Press Metal Aluminium and Petronas Chemicals contributed 6.56 points to the barometer index.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 12.54 points better at 1,421.90 compared with yesterday's close of 1,409.36.

The benchmark index opened 4.31 points better at 1,413.67.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 464 to 220, while 336 counters were unchanged, 1,310 untraded and six others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.80 billion units worth RM580.01 million.

Among the Bursa heavyweights, Maybank improved three sen to RM8.71, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare added one sen each to RM4.28 and RM5.86, respectively, Petronas Chemicals climbed 21 sen to RM8.60 and CIMB grew by four sen to RM5.27.

Of the actives, both MMAG Holdings and Velesto Energy edged up half-a-sen to four sen and 12.5 sen, respectively, Top Glove and Cypark Resources perked two sen to 64 sen and 48 sen, respectively, while Hibiscus Petroleum gained nine sen to 96 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 85.67 points to 10,136.58, the FBM 70 earned 91.86 points to 12,272.57, the FBMT 100 Index grew by 84.06 points to 9,886.89, the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 107.30 points to 10,176.84, and the FBM ACE strengthened 40.84 points to 4,749.84.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index was 19.37 points firmer at 703.89, the Financial Services Index expanded 75.36 points to 16,166.79, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 3.82 points to 173.68 and the Plantation Index soared 109.47 points to 6,547.53. ― Bernama