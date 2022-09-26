From Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to ¥410 from ¥390. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Sept 26 — Japan’s McDonald’s fast food restaurants will raise prices on about 60 per cent of offerings to customers, fuelled by rising input costs and exchange-rate fluctuations, the company said today.

From Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to ¥410 (RM13.10) from ¥390 (RM12.46), McDonald’s Holding Company Japan Ltc said in a statement, reflecting increases of ¥10 to ¥30 on many items.

A Big Mac costs US$5.15 (RM23.68) in the United States, according to the Economist magazine’s index of prices worldwide.

Rising production costs and the yen’s slide to a 24-year low has led spurred price increases by 60 per cent of major Japanese restaurants, according to a survey issued this month by Tokyo Shoko Research.

Separately, Mister Donut shops in Japan are to raise prices on most items by about 7.4 per cent from November 25, its parent company, Duskin Co, said. — Reuters