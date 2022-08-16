At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.96 points to 1,513.97 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,504.01. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today, boosted by continued buying in selected heavyweight counters, in line with the positive sentiment in regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.96 points to 1,513.97 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,504.01. The broader market was positive with gainers leading decliners 418 to 389, while 379 counters were unchanged, 1,079 untraded, and six others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.85 billion units worth RM1.3 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare advanced 1.0 sen each to RM8.92 and RM6.50, respectively, CIMB was flat at RM5.43 while Public Bank slipped 1.0 sen to RM4.65 and Petronas Chemicals fell 2.0 sen to RM8.76.

Of the actives, Hartalega tumbled 19 sen to RM1.67, Top Glove added 2.5 sen to 82 sen, Metronic Global improved 1.0 sen to 5.5 sen while Borneo Oil was flat at 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 57.92 points better at 10,718.46, the FBMT 100 Index went up 60.65 points to 10,466.42, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 94.06 points to 10,863.60, while the FBM 70 perked up 40.84 points to 12,748.24, but the FBM ACE shed 48.28 points to 4,911.18.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 1.35 points to 16,779.18, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.37 of-a-point to 183.47, the Energy Index edged down 2.82 points to 654.60 while the Plantation Index secured 78.75 points to 7,240.31. ― Bernama