KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Malaysia’s industrial production index (IPI) increased 12.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in June 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year, mainly driven by the manufacturing, electricity, and mining sectors, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

Manufacturing, electricity, and mining gained 14.5 per cent, 14.1 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

“The main subsectors that contributed to the growth in the manufacturing sector in June were transport equipment and other manufacturer products (89.9 per cent), electrical and electronics (16.9 per cent) and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (25.1 per cent),” the department said.

The increase in the mining sector was spearheaded by the increment of 5.5 per cent in the natural gas index. The crude oil and condensate index declined 2.4 per cent.

On a monthly comparison, the DoSM said Malaysia’s IPI rose 9.6 per cent in June from May.

The IPI increased 4.1 per cent in May. — Bernama