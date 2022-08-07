The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) wholly-owned subsidiaries TNB Research Sdn Bhd (TNBR) and TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd, together with IHI Power System Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Petronas Hydrogen Sdn Bhd, have conducted an ammonia co-combustion test as part of a joint initiative to decarbonise the country’s power sector.

TNB said the experiment, conducted at TNBR’s test rig facility in Kajang, Selangor, was successful with carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions "reduced in accordance with the co-firing rate, with no generic ammonia detected at the exit of the furnace during the experiment.”

It said the result seemed to be in favour of the experiment’s objective towards decarbonisation, "which would be a great opportunity for TNB to move forward in having pilot plants upon obtaining approval from the authorities.”

"The main objective of the experiment is to determine the impact of co-firing ammonia as carbon-free fuel together with coal in a coal-fired power generation system,” TNB said in a statement today. "The experiment was conducted using three types of commonly used coal in Malaysian coal-fired power plants.”

TNB said the ammonia ratio was increased gradually from 0 per cent to up to 60 per cent for each coal type experiment.

"Ammonia and coal co-combustion experiment is part of TNB’s initiatives to explore decarbonisation opportunities in tandem with TNB’s Sustainability Pathway and in support of the government’s initiative to reach the target of 45 per cent greenhouse gas intensity reduction in 2030,” it added. — Bernama