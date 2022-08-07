File photo of containers and trucks are seen at a terminal of the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China November 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 7 — China’s exports grew 18.0 per cent in July from a year earlier, the fastest pace since January 2022 and beating analysts’ expectations, while imports rose 2.3 per cent, customs data showed on Sunday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to rise 15.0 per cent after a solid 17.9 per cent gain in June.

Imports were expected to rise 3.7 per cent after edging up 1.0 per cent in the previous month.

China posted a record trade surplus of $101.26 (RM450.68 billion) billion in July, versus a forecast for a US$90.0 billion surplus in the poll and a US$97.94 billion surplus in June. — Reuters