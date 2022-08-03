Opec expects to see increased demand for oil compared to the period of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.— Reuters pic

DUBAI, Aug 3 — Demand for oil is expected to continue its recovery, albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year and last year, the secretary general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries told Algerian state television ahead of today's Opec+ meeting.

"We are still seeing increased demand for oil... compared to the period of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

There is post-pandemic recovery, and we are still seeing that but there is a relative decrease in its pace," Haitham al-Ghais told the Algerian news channel in remarks aired late yesterday and posted on social media today. — Reuters