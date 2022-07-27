People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 25, 2022 in New York City. — Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 27 — Wall Street stocks climbed early today ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on raising interest rates and following a stream of earnings reports that left investors sighing in relief.

Boeing, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet all reported lower earnings amid a slowing economy mired in high inflation. Yet shares of all three companies advanced.

“The takeaway for many apparently is that their results and/or guidance was better than feared,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Meanwhile, a surge in new orders for US military aircraft in June drove a surprise increase in demand for big-ticket manufactured goods, according to government data that points to solid demand despite inflation.

About 15 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent at 31,895.04.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent to 3,964.65, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1 per cent to 11,802.24.

The Fed is expected to announce another three-quarter-point increase in the benchmark borrowing rate when its two-day policy meeting concludes at 1800 GMT, its latest effort to rein in soaring inflation.

O’Hare predicted stocks will take their cues from the tone set by Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding the plan for subsequent meetings.

“There is a growing belief that the (Fed) will take a step down in September and raise rates by ‘only’ 50 basis points,” O’Hare said. “Accordingly, it could become a source of upset for the market if Fed Chair Powell sounds a more hawkish-minded note.” — AFP