KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Bursa Malaysia recorded a net foreign inflow of RM191.3 million last week after seeing net foreign outflows for six consecutive weeks, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd said.

In its weekly Fund Flow Report today, its unit MIDF Research said foreigners were net buyers every day of last week.

“The day with the highest net foreign inflow was Monday at RM81.7 million, followed by Friday at RM72.8 million and Thursday at RM21.6 million,” it said.

Local institutions, however, continued to be net sellers for the second consecutive week, selling RM87.0 million worth of equities last week, the research house said.

They kicked off the week by net selling RM60.2 million worth of equities on Monday, followed by RM19.3 million on Tuesday.

“They then briefly net bought RM5.6 million on Wednesday and RM0.8 million on Thursday, before turning net sellers again on Friday by selling RM14.0 million,” it said.

Meanwhile, local retailers ended their net buying streak last week by net selling RM104.2 million worth of equities. They were net selling every day except on Tuesday when they net bought RM4.2 million.

“Friday saw the heaviest net outflow from the retailers at RM58.8 million,” MIDF Research said.

In terms of the sectors, the research house pointed out that top three sectors that saw the highest net inflows from foreigners were financial services, technology and utilities at RM141.9 million, RM39.2 million and RM37.5 million, respectively.

“Only two sectors saw foreign net outflows — industrial products and services at RM145.6 million and transport at RM2.5 million,” it said.

According to MIDF Research, international funds have been net buyers for 18 out of the 29 weeks of 2022 so far, recording a total net inflow of RM6.11 billion.

Meanwhile, local institutions have been net sellers for 22 out of the 29 weeks with a total net outflow of RM7.89 billion and local retailers have been net buyers for 19 weeks with net inflow of RM1.78 billion.

In terms of participation, MIDF Research said there was an increase in average daily trade value (ADTV) among all investor classes.

It added that retail investors’ ADTV rose by 40.8 per cent, while institutional and foreign investors saw growth of 47.0 per cent and 42.4 per cent, respectively. — Bernama