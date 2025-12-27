KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 27 — The number of evacuees from the third wave of floods in Terengganu has risen to 468 people from 116 families as of 9 am today, compared with 103 people from 24 families reported last night.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, Kuala Nerus district recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 372 people from 91 families accommodated at two relief centres (PPS), Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Jembal and SK Kompleks Mengabang Telipot.

In Kuala Terengganu district, 87 people from 23 families took shelter at a PPS in SK Chendering, while in Dungun district, 13 people from two families were housed at Dewan Sivik Kampung Seberang Pintasan.

Meanwhile, several roads that were closed due to flash floods yesterday, namely Jalan Sultan Omar, Jalan Kamaruddin, Jalan Sultan Ismail towards Bulatan Ladang, and Jalan Kamarudin towards Pengandang Akar, have been reopened following the receding of floodwaters.

A check on https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/, found that water levels at three stations, namely Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1), Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu (F1), Hulu Terengganu, and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap (F1), Setiu, have exceeded the alert level. — Bernama