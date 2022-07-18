After close of trading today, GSK will consolidate its share price, returning it to roughly the same as before the demerger. — ECB fine-tunes new crisis tool against ‘fragmentation’Facts ECB | eurozone | banking | inflation | rateFrankfurt, Germany | AFP | Monday 7/18/2022 — 15:11 UTC 8 | 675 wordsby Sebastien ASHAs the European Central Bank prepares to raise interest rates for the first time since 2011, policymakers hope to limit “fragmentation” in the eurozone, where borrowing costs faced by different members begin to diverge.To this end, the ECB has set about designing a new crisis tool, the first details of which could be presented after the central bank’s meeting on Thursday. What is fragmentation? -Lagging behind other major central banks like the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, the ECB is set to raise interest rates on Thursday to tackle soaring inflation.But while the eurozone’s 19 members use the same currency, they do not share the same fiscal policy with the end effect that as interest rates rise, the borrowing costs faced by different states can begin to diverge.More highly indebted countries in the currency club can and do end up paying a premium to investors, who perceive an added risk in any new borrowing.This stress in bond markets is measured by the “spread” or difference between the yield for German debt — a benchmark for creditworthiness — and more debt-laden countries.Why now? -The spread between German “Bunds” and Italian government debt has doubled from one percentage point to two in the space of a few months, spiking after the ECB’s last regular policy meeting at the beginning of June.The peak, while not as high as in 2012 during the eurozone’s original debt crisis, prompted ECB President Christine Lagarde to call an emergency meeting.The consequent announcement that central bank staff would finish designing a new tool to deal with bond stress cooled tensions for a while, before a fresh political crisis in Italy created renewed concern for investors.Why is the ECB worried? -In the eyes of the ECB, fragmentation prevents all the members of the eurozone from feeling the effects of the bank’s monetary policy moves.Rising yields in Italy can mean a business or household in Rome might have significantly higher borrowing costs than one in Berlin, even if they have the same risk profile.For the ECB’s “monetary policy stance to be effective, we need to preserve the orderly transmission of our stance throughout the euro area”, Lagarde said at the end of June.In other words, when the ECB steps on the economic brakes by raising interest rates, it wants the effects to be felt broadly evenly across the eurozone.How to control spreads? -The first line of defence, already deployed by the ECB, is the “flexible” reinvestment of its bond portfolio to hoover up debt from more at-risk eurozone members and ease bond market pressure. The second measure will be a new bond-purchasing facility that could act as a “backstop” to keep spreads in check, according to Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet. In a perfect world, the ECB’s new tool would be “credible enough in order not to use it”, Ducrozet said.This would mirror the response to the eurozone debt crisis where then ECB chief Mario Draghi’s pledge to do “whatever it takes” — and the design of an instrument to back it up — were enough to stop the panic in markets and ease the pressure. Hurdles to overcome -Unanimous support on the ECB’s 25-member governing council would certainly lend the new tool the aura of credibility. But some members have already expressed their reservations. Joachim Nagel, president of the traditionally conservative German Bundesbank, said the use of a new tool could only be justified in “exceptional circumstances” and under certain conditions.Particularly important for Nagel was some sort of “fiscal conditionality” that would stop countries seeing the new tool as a licence to spend at will.In an attempt to head off criticism and the possibility of a legal challenge, as has been seen before in Germany, Lagarde has said the new tool would only tackle “unwarranted fragmentation”.Achieving this was “right at the core” of the ECB’s mandate of price stability, she added.sea/mfp/raz/lcm© Agence France-PresseDraghi’s turmoil revives Italy debt crisis fearsFocus Italy | banking | politics | debt | ECBMilan, Italy | AFP | Monday 7/18/2022 — 14:42 UTC 8 | 663 wordsby Brigitte HAGEMANNIn a big case of Italian deja vu, political turmoil and the ECB’s rate hike have reignited fears of a debt crisis, with all eyes on borrowing costs once more.When the European Central Bank cut off monetary support in June, the spread — the closely watched gap between German and Italian 10-year interest rates — jumped to 245 points, the highest in two years.News that the ECB was planning a tool to fight elevated borrowing costs in the eurozone brought it down temporarily — but it rose again on Thursday as Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his resignation.President Sergio Mattarella refused to accept Draghi’s resignation, sending the premier back to address parliament this week.How is Italy looking? -Even without the political crisis, Italy is at risk over “the size of its debt, its low growth rate and its strong dependence on Russian gas,” Gilles Moec, AXA Group chief economist, told AFP.Italy is shouldering a mammoth debt of over 2.7 trillion euros (US$2.7 trillion), or some 150 per cent of GDP — the highest in the eurozone after Greece — though the debt-GDP ratio is beginning to shrink.The country has long lagged behind others in the eurozone: between 1999 and 2019, the economy grew just 7.9 per cent, compared to 30.2 per cent in Germany, 32.4 per cent in France and 43.6 per cent in Spain.Italy’s gross domestic product increased 6.6 per cent in 2021, after a 2020 slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Bank of Italy expects GDP to increase by 3.2 per cent in 2022 — but that figure could drop to under 1.0 per cent if Russian gas supplies are cut off over the war in Ukraine.Enter the political crisis -Italy is counting on the European recovery plan to boost growth. It is the biggest beneficiary, set to receive 191.5 billion euros (US$193 billion) if it ticks off a series of EU-requested reforms.Draghi’s departure, however, would put those reforms at risk. And with his grand coalition in disarray, the chances the country will head to snap elections after the summer are high.After “Super Mario” became prime minister back in February 2021, the 10-year borrowing rate fell below 0.5 per cent.It has now climbed to 3.4 per cent.“If the Draghi government falls tomorrow, I can’t imagine what will happen to the spread,” said Franco Pavoncello, professor of political science at John Cabot University in Rome.A far right or populist win at the polls would weigh significantly on the spread, just as it did in 2018, when Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League joined forces with the once anti-establishment Five Star Movement.ECB to the rescue -Moec points out that “it was the pressure on Italy that convinced the ECB to bring in” a tool to limit differences in the borrowing costs faced by the most fragile members of the currency club.The aim is to counter speculation and prevent a return of the debt crisis that shook the eurozone in 2012.Unicredit chief economist Erik Nielsen said the sudden rise in rates in June — when the ECB cut off monetary support — was pure speculation, “without reflecting a real insolvency problem”.“Italy is seen as the most vulnerable country, so it is the one that is being speculated against”.But a far-right government in Italy would complicate matters: the so-called “frugal” countries in northern Europe in particular are not keen on ECB support being given to eurosceptic countries.Back to 2012 crisis? -Will rising rates derail public finances? “No, because interest rates would have to rise very sharply and durably for us to begin to observe solvency problems,” Natixis economist Jesus Castillo told AFP.Especially since Italy’s bonds last on average over seven years, which means the rise in rates will not immediately be reflected in the debt.What is more, banks are in better shape than in 2012.“Economic fundamentals remain compatible with long-term debt sustainability,” Castillo said.bh/ide/jm Winners and losers of the ECB’s rate hikeFacts ECB | eurozone | banking | inflation | rate | economyBerlin, Germany | AFP | Monday 7/18/2022 — 14:27 UTC 8 | 649 wordsby Sophie MAKRISThe European Central Bank is set to turn the page on years of easy money on Thursday when it begins to hike its interest rates to tame runaway inflation.Here’s a look at who wins and who loses when borrowing costs go up.Loans get more expensive -Commercial banks borrow money from the ECB that they in turn lend to households and businesses. For years borrowers have been able to take advantage of ultra-low interest rates designed to boost economic growth. When the ECB starts hiking rates, banks will pass those higher borrowing costs on to customers. Everything from buying a house to refinancing debt or getting a company loan will become more expensive.Lenders will also be taking a closer look at loan applications to make sure they are not taking on too many risks.The impact is already being felt in the property market, where interest rates on mortgages have been creeping up in recent months.But the outlook for future homeowners is not all bad, says Andreas Lipkow, an analyst at Comdirect. “The costs of real estate financing are only partly dependent on the ECB’s key interest rates and are also determined by supply and demand or the creditworthiness of the borrower,” he tells AFP. A boost for savers -The ECB’s era of historically low interest rates has meant that savers saw little to no gain from squirrelling away cash.The ECB has even charged banks a 0.5 per cent fee for storing excess cash at the central bank, to incentivise lending.Many retail banks passed those costs on to wealthy account holders whose deposits surpassed a certain amount. Those customers can look forward to seeing that charge scrapped when the ECB ditches its negative bank deposit rate.As banks welcome the return of higher profit margins thanks to more lending income, interest rates on savings products should eventually go up too. But sky-high inflation means savings will still be eroded in real terms for a while to come, warns Elmar Voelker, an analyst at LBBW bank.“The rise in key interest rates (and savings rates) won’t be large enough to compensate for the current high inflation rates,” he says. Bad news for indebted governments -Eurozone governments too will have to wean themselves off a decade of easy money as sovereign debt becomes more expensive, and the fallout for some of the currency club’s more indebted members is already causing concern.The ECB has promised to come up with a crisis tool to prevent an unwarranted “fragmentation” in the bond markets, or a sharp divergence in borrowing costs between eurozone countries.All eyes are on debt-saddled Italy, whose bond yields have already shot up against benchmark German bunds. An unfolding political crisis after Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his resignation last week has further spooked markets.The ECB’s tightening, while deemed necessary to tame inflation, comes at a delicate time for governments that are seeing their borrowing power reduced just as they are spending vast sums to help citizens cope with surging energy prices.Investors beware -Stock markets have long benefited from the ECB’s ultra-loose monetary policy, which pushed investors towards riskier assets in the search for higher returns.But as the ECB joins other major central banks in stepping up the fight against inflation and with recession fears mounting, global markets are plunging.The tech-heavy Nasdaq in New York has fallen by 30 per cent since late 2021 as tech companies starved for cash have a harder time attracting new funding.Cryptocurrencies have also fallen from grace as investors grow more risk-averse, with Bitcoin losing more than 40 per cent of its value in June alone.But since the ECB has telegraphed its quarter-point rate hike well in advance, financial players “have had a long time to prepare, which should prevent major turbulence” on the stock markets, Voelker says.smk/mfp/raz/jm© Agence France-PresseDeflation and back again: how the ECB respondedChrono ECB | eurozone | banking | inflation | rateFrankfurt, Germany | AFP | Monday 7/18/2022 — 13:35 UTC 8 | 629 wordsby Sebastien ASHThe global surge in inflation has turned years of monetary policy on its head, with the European Central Bank set to raise its interest rates for the first time in over a decade.The long-awaited move was preceded by the end of the ECB’s crisis-era bond-buying programmes that cradled the eurozone economy through deflation and the coronavirus pandemic.Ahead of the ECB’s historic meeting on Thursday, here’s a look at the institution’s response to testing times and the advent of a new and different crisis. Deflation and pandemic -In 2014 with deflation looming, the ECB launched a bond-buying stimulus programme to try to stoke prices and economic growth.The tool worked by buying up bonds on the market, and thus holding down borrowing costs for states, businesses and consumers alike, who are then more likely to spend and invest.With the ECB’s interest rates already at historic lows, the programme has been the bank’s main way of trying to provide stimulus for the economy. The bank launched an additional asset-purchasing scheme in 2020 to keep borrowing costs under control and support the economy at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.Between them, both programmes have hoovered up trillions of euros in assets. Pandemic aside, growth in the eurozone improved, but inflation struggled to climb towards the ECB’s target of two per cent.What happened to inflation? -While delivering a sharp shock to the economy, the pandemic set the wheels of inflation in motion. Scrambled supply chains led to increased costs, as did a resurgence in demand after the initial economic shock created by health restrictions. Predictions that the pressure of the pandemic on prices would slowly fade were jettisoned when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.The war has caused steep increases in the cost of energy, raw materials and food, with the eurozone feeling the brunt of the price pressures. From a situation in which inflation was obstinately low, refusing to respond to ECB measures, outside forces are now keeping it persistently high.Inflation in the eurozone reached 8.6 per cent in June, the highest ever recorded for the currency club.With the ECB pursuing the goal of keeping inflation at two per cent over the medium term, the alarming figures have prompted a change of course.What is the ECB doing? -The ECB ended its net asset purchases at the beginning of July. Interest rates — its main lever to control inflation — should start their upwards climb at the meeting on Thursday.Currently, the ECB has negative rates of interest, a historically unusual set of circumstances.ECB President Christine Lagarde wants to bring an end to those by the “end of September” and policymakers are urging the Frankfurt-based institution to make aggressive rate rises in the model of the US Federal Reserve.But the war and an impending winter gas shortage have weakened the outlook for the economy, raising the prospect of a recession.Raise rates too far and too fast and the ECB risks adding to the pain felt by the eurozone economy.What are the risks? -Hanging over the decision are memories of the eurozone debt crisis when more indebted members came under intense strain as their borrowing costs soared.Rising interest rates could see that pressure start to crank up again.All eyes have been on heavily indebted Italy, whose borrowing costs have quickly ticked up, peaking after the ECB announced its plan to raise rates. The ECB looks set to counter the risk of a divergence between different members with a new tool, the first details of which could be announced on Thursday.The ECB will hope it never has to put the new crisis-control instrument into practice, but its biggest test may yet lie ahead. sea/mfp/raz/jm© Agence France-PresseANZ announces major banking takeoverAustralia | banking | ANZ | Suncorp associated with xMelbourne, Australia | AFP | Monday 7/18/2022 — 13:44 UTC 8 | 267 wordsAustralian banking giant ANZ announced Monday a A$4.9 billion (US$3.3 billion) deal to swallow regional lender Suncorp Bank — one of the biggest takeovers in the sector for more than a decade.The takeover of the Queensland-based lender would push ANZ up one spot to make it the nation’s third-largest mortgage provider.But critics warned the deal — reportedly the largest in Australian banking since 2008 — would cut competition and concentrate the power of Australia’s big four banks, if regulators allow it to go ahead.ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott described it as a “cornerstone investment” and a show of confidence in Queensland.“We know there will rightly be questions from government and regulators about the competition aspects of this transaction,” Elliott said in a statement.“As the smallest of the major banks, we believe a stronger ANZ will be able to compete more effectively in Queensland offering better outcomes for customers,” he added.Rival Queensland lender Heritage Bank’s chief executive Peter Lock warned that the takeover of Suncorp Bank would “simply increase the power of the major banks in Australia”.ANZ said it planned to raise A$3.5 billion to pay for the deal by offering extra stock to existing shareholders. The balance would be financed with existing capital.The bank said trading in its shares in Australia and New Zealand had been suspended until Thursday to give institutional investors time to act on its offer.The takeover, which is subject to approval by the Australian federal treasurer and competition regulators, was expected to be wrapped up in the second half of 2023, it said. — Reuters pic