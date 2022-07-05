On the broader market, losers edged past gainers 288 to 285, while 353 counters were unchanged, 1,303 untraded and 14 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Bursa Malaysia was almost flat at mid-morning due to dissipating buying momentum.

At 11.02am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.40 of-a-point to 1,437.92 from Monday’s close of 1,437.52.

The benchmark index opened 4.35 points higher at 1,441.87.

On the broader market, losers edged past gainers 288 to 285, while 353 counters were unchanged, 1,303 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 848.62 million units worth RM380.20 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank both rose two sen to RM8.62 and RM4.41, respectively, IHH Healthcare advanced four sen to RM6.47 and CIMB added one sen to RM5.04, while Hong Leong Bank was flat at RM20.48 and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM9.11.

Of the actives, ACE market debutant Orgabio expanded four sen to 35 sen and Jade Marvel gained one sen to 92 sen, Widad and Reach Energy were flat at 36.5 sen and 5.0 sen, respectively, while Top Glove shed one sen to 96.5 sen.

Meanwhile, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Ideal United Bintang International Bhd announced that it will change its name to Ideal Capital Bhd, effective from July 7 onwards.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index appreciated 8.38 points to 10,234.42, FBMT 100 Index improved 8.80 points to 9,982.76, FBM 70 strengthened 35.06 points to 12,329.09, FBM Emas Shariah Index narrowed 1.29 points to 10,352.48 and FBM ACE decreased 49.42 points to 4,668.03.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 38.25 points to 16,078.06, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.57 of-a-point higher at 180.77, and the Plantation Index went down 13.0 points to 6,877.59. — Bernama