SUBANG, July 5 — Oleon Port Klang Sdn Bhd has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Central Spectrum Sdn Bhd (CSSB) to purchase additional land measuring approximately 4.07 hectares in Selangor Halal Hub (SHH) at Pulau Indah, Selangor for RM30.7 million.

CSSB is the developer of SHH.

CSSB chief executive officer Mohammad Razif Abdul Wahab said Oleon Port Klang is expanding its manufacturing facilities in SHH to meet the global oleochemical demand.

“The latest facility is expected to be worth RM200 million and will generate more than 50 new job opportunities for the local community, specifically in the segments of high and specialised skills,” he said at the agreement’s signing ceremony here today.

The ceremony was witnessed by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, the Belgium Ambassador to Malaysia Pascal Gregoire and Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kassim.

Mohammad Razif said Oleon Port Klang has been one of the initial and the largest investors since 2012 and invested almost RM230 million in SHH, creating more than 130 job opportunities.

He said the partnership with Oleon marked a key turning point in Selangor’s long-standing cooperation with the Belgian multinational company and investor.

“The total investment related to these projects is estimated at RM500 million with 15 projects or investments have been made by this Belgian company in Selangor,” he added. — Bernama