Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad addresses the media during a press conference in Putrajaya August 13, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KANGAR, July 3 — Entrepreneurs are advised to be more creative in marketing their products by leveraging the use of digital platforms that are synonymous with the latest financial technology.

Perlis State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said creativity is an important tool to develop and market products domestically as well as in the international market.

“Government agencies provide several forms of assistance such as grants, loans, training and technical support, among others, to help entrepreneurs grow their products further.

“Hence, entrepreneurs need to diligently explore and find opportunities to get help from government agencies, perhaps from the aspect of financial management or stock care,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the “Program Tahun Himpunan Usahawan” and SME Corp’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Week (MSME Week) for Perlis, here, today.

Also present were state executive councillors Azizan Sulaiman, Siti Berenee Yahaya and SME Corp Malaysia chief executive officer Rizal Nainy.

Meanwhile, Rizal said SME Corp had created a platform, the MyAsist MSME portal, which was a government initiative to assist entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Through this portal, entrepreneurs in the state can sell products and disseminate information related to their services and initiatives as well as look for assistance offered by departments and agencies gathered in one platform.

“To some extent, this would help entrepreneurs to increase sales, income and networking with other parties,” he said.

Rizal noted that the portal had provided a channel for entrepreneurs to introduce, showcase and sell products and services by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), especially during the Covid-19 epidemic.

“The portal is not only to display goods and services but entrepreneurs can also use the portal to get the latest business information and assistance from government agencies such as SME Corp and other agencies as well,” he said. — Bernama