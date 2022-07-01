On the broader market, losers led gainers 148 to 109, while 161 counters were unchanged, 1,811 untraded and nine others suspended. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower in most indices due to weaker buying sentiment, following the Wall Street’s weaker performance, analysts said.

At 9.08am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 0.67 of-a-point to 1,443.55 from Thursday's close of 1,444.22.

The benchmark index opened 2.60 points easier at 1,441.62.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 148 to 109, while 161 counters were unchanged, 1,811 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 111.20 million units worth RM58.47 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of Equity Research, Thong Pak Leng said the United States (US) equities closed lower as sentiments remained jittery following signs that the US Federal Reserve would maintain its aggressive interest rate increase in its forthcoming meeting in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.82 per cent lower, the S&P 500 fell 0.88 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.33 per cent.

On the local front, Thong said the FBM KLCI had succumbed to some last selling amidst some portfolio rebalancing by foreign funds.

“We reckon the local bourse to remain in the consolidation phase, trending in the 1,435-1,450 range today," Thong told Bernama. In terms of commodities, he noted that oil benchmark Brent crude price eased to below US$115 per barrel on recessionary fears.

Meanwhile, as markets enter the second half (2H) of 2022, the online equities broker believes that the prevailing low valuations and a relatively steady economic outlook should attract foreign funds despite the subdued sentiments on the local bourse.

“We should see these foreign funds providing the much-needed liquidity in the market, thus we anticipate the FBM KLCI to possibly touch 1,670 by year-end, premised on a reasonable 13.5x calendar year (CY) 2022 price-to-earnings ratio.

“We believe banking and plantation sectors’ earnings will surprise on the upside this year. As for CY2023, we are expecting earnings growth to rebound to 5.4 per cent,” said Thong.

Year-to-date, the FBM KLCI fell 7.87 per cent on June 30 from 1,567.53 recorded on Dec 31, 2021.

Among the heavyweights, Hartalega eased 17 sen to RM2.89, Press Metal was down five sen to RM4.71, MRDIY shed four sen to RM2.03, Maybank decreased two sen to RM8.57 and Public Bank was flat at RM4.37, while Petronas Chemicals rose three sen to RM9.03.

Of the actives, both Yong Tai and Reach Energy were flat at nine sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, Hibiscus Petroleum declined 2.5 sen and Top Glove reduced two sen to RM1.02, while SMTrack and Yew Lee added half-a-sen to seven sen and 24.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index depreciated 9.04 points to 10,298.22, FBM Emas Shariah Index narrowed 17.85 points to 10,486.11, FBM 70 slid 26.11 points to 12,467.10, FBM ACE increased 17.02 points to 4,768.40, and FBMT 100 Index fell 8.58 points to 10,038.91.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 9.12 points to 15,975.06 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.16 of-a-point lower at 181.54, while the Plantation Index gained 13.62 points to 6,914.45. — Bernama