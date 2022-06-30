Overall market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 520 to 327. —Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Bursa Malaysia erased gains made earlier today to end at its intraday low following heavy selling in the last 10 minutes of trading, an analyst said.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 0.50 per cent, or 7.26 points, to finish at 1,444.22 from yesterday's close of 1,451.48.

The benchmark index, which opened 4.02 points better at 1,455.50, moved between 1,444.22 and 1,460.30 throughout the day.

Overall market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 520 to 327, while 396 counters were unchanged, 1,039 untraded, and 65 others suspended.

Total turnover narrowed to 2.26 billion units worth RM1.97 billion from 2.37 billion units valued at RM1.77 billion yesterday. — Bernama