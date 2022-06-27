Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM46.02 billion from RM47.53 billion this morning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM46.02 billion from RM47.53 billion this morning, while for Islamic funds, it eased to RM26.67 billion from RM29.07 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for three conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders and three reverse repo tenders.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM45.7 billion conventional money market tender and a RM26.5 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively. — Bernama