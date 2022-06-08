A Grab logo is seen in its Petaling Jaya office on March 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — South-east Asia’s leading super-app Grab Holdings Ltd has launched a new enterprise service, GrabMaps, that is able to tap into the US$1 billion (RM4.39 billion) per year market opportunity in South-east Asia for mapping and location-based services.

Co-founder Tan Hooi Ling said commercialising the technology is a significant step forward for the company’s fledgling but rapidly expanding enterprise and new initiatives division.

“This new technology provides location-based intelligence and services to all Grab verticals in seven out of the eight countries it operates in and Grab expects to be fully self-sufficient with GrabMaps by the third quarter of 2022.

“GrabMaps today powers more than 800 billion API (application programming interface) calls per month across a variety of Grab services,” she said at the virtual GrabMaps Media Launch today.

She said GrabMaps, as a business-to-business solution, would offer a few services like base data map, map-making tools and software-as-a-service and APIs and mobile software development kits (SDKs).

“GrabMaps’ main benefit is founded on community-based mapping principles that take advantage of Grab’s customers, retailers and fleet of drivers and delivery partners.

“GrabMaps has a competitive advantage in terms of accuracy, coverage and freshness while remaining extremely cost-effective,” she said.

She added that Grab had collected 33 million points of interest (POIs) and other rich data like street imagery, street names and traffic signs and would add 5 million more by end of 2022. — Bernama