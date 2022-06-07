US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Biden's 2023 budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 7, 2022. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 7 — The United States is involved in “extremely active” discussions with European countries aimed at limiting the revenues Russia can generate by selling oil, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said today.

Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that US officials were keen to keep Russian oil flowing into the global market to hold down prices and avoid a spike that could cause a worldwide recession.

“But absolutely the objective is to limit the revenue going to Russia,” she said, adding there were different ways to accomplish that, including a possible move by buyers to band together and cap the prices they were paying to Moscow. — Reuters