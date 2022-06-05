Malaysia Aviation Group in collaboration with Petronas Dagangan Berhad introduced Malaysia’s first commercial flight powered by sustainable aviation fuel at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) June 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, June 5 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) will expand the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for its subsidiary groups between six months to one year, said MAG chief sustainability officer Philip See.

He said there are several ongoing discussions at this moment to ensure that all the organisations are ready for what is a part of the company's commitment to achieve socio-economic development as well as reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"We are still in discussion but the answer is yes. We plan to roll out our passenger and cargo flights (using SAF).

"We ran a scenario test today to make sure our subsidiaries are ready for it,” he said in a press conference after launching its first passenger flight using SAF between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore in conjunction with World Environment Day at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here.

Powered by SAF, Malaysia Airlines flight MH603 successfully took off at noon.

The fuel was supplied by Petronas’ Europe-based marketing and trading arm, Petco Trading (UK), while Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) was in charge of product handling and refueling.

The new fuel technology is produced by the world’s largest SAF producer Neste using 100 per cent renewable waste and residue-based raw materials such as animal fat waste.

On whether the use of SAF will affect ticket price, See said pricing is market-driven based on demand.

"At the moment, the price will not be affected. The price will go according to flight demand,” See said.

For the betterment of the industry, nation and the future of Planet Earth, he urged all passengers to join the company to take the necessary steps to minimise environmental impacts, adding that SAF will be a cleaner, more viable fuel source for regular flights by 2025.

"SAF has been used by 40,000 flights all around the world; its feasibility as a cleaner and more viable fuel option is proven,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDB managing director and chief executive officer Azrul Osman Rani said both companies will jointly explore potential opportunities to advance sustainability, including the supply and adoption of SAF at KLIA.

"We will also aim to strengthen awareness of aviation sustainability through a united communication and advocacy strategy around carbon emission reduction,” he said.

Azrul Osman said PDB is currently evaluating planned developments of greenfield and brownfield bio-refineries as well as co-processing at existing Petronas facilities to be well positioned to supply SAF domestically and internationally. — Bernama