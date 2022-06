Honour guards perform Taiwan national flag lowering ceremony at Liberty Square, as the spread of the Covid-19 continues, in Taipei April 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, June 2 — China hit out at trade talks between the United States and Taiwan, a commerce ministry official said today, a day after Washington launched an initiative with Taipei aimed at deepening economic ties.

“China firmly opposes this,” commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters, adding that Beijing “opposes any form of official exchanges between any country and the Taiwan region of China”. — AFP