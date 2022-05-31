KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Credit Guarantee Corp Malaysia Bhd (CGC) and Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on elevating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individuals’ financial literacy.

In a joint statement today, both companies said the partnership would enable CGC to refer its MSME customers to AKPK’s e-learning courses, workshops and webinars on topics related to financial literacy and financial management.

“These MSME customers will also be referred to AKPK for debt management initiatives.

“Earlier this year, CGC started referring its BizMikro-i applicants to attend AKPK’s e-learning course, called Bijak Wang Bijak Niaga.

“The course is a part of the advisory services under the CGC Developmental Programme that provides hand-holding initiatives to MSMEs,” the statement said.

It also said the collaboration was in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s vision of the National Strategy Financial Education Network (FEN), which aims to improve the financial well-being of Malaysians.

“AKPK’s customers interested in MSME financing will be able to leverage GCC’s imSME portal, which is Malaysia’s first SME online financing or loan referral platform that will provide access to financing opportunities from CGC as well as from other financial institutions, developmental financial institutions, and alternative financiers.

“They will also be able to participate in the CGC Developmental Programme, a two-pronged programme providing interested participants with advisory services for access to financing and access to market,” it said. CGC president and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak said the strong synergy between CGC and AKPK will assist the public in terms of financial education and support their aspiration should they aim to be entrepreneurs.

“CGC believes in skill enhancements and this collaboration will enable our MSME customers to capitalise on AKPK’s e-learning courses, workshops and webinars on financial literacy, as well as its debt management initiatives,” he said.

Mohd Zamree also noted that the win-win collaboration would promote financial literacy and address FEN’s important agenda in helping Malaysians improve their financial well-being and building a strong foundation for the nation’s financial future.

Meanwhile, AKPK chief executive officer Azaddin Ngah Tasir said the collaboration allows the company to further broaden its reach and offer its solutions to CGC customers and vice-versa. — Bernama