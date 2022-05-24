A man sleeps on his motorbike as he waits in a line to buy petrol near a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 23, 2022. — Reuters pic

COLOMBO, May 24 — Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20 per cent-24 per cent today and also increased diesel prices by 35 per cent-38 per cent, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. “Work from home will be encouraged to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis,” he added. — Reuters