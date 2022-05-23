GrabFin offers users a single entry point to access payment, investment and insurance services on the Grab application. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Grab Financial Group (GFG) will be combining its payments and financial services features into a new brand called GrabFin.

In a statement today, the leading fintech platform said GrabFin offers users a single entry point to access payment, investment and insurance services on the Grab application.

“GrabFin also represents GFG’s commitment to empowering Southeast Asia with greater financial access.

“Following its launch in Singapore and Malaysia, the GrabFin brand will be progressively rolled out in other Southeast Asian markets in the coming months,” said GFG.

The statement also said that the new brand will offer everyday financial services that are simple to activate with just a few clicks in-app; fractionalised so more people can access the services; and flexible to enable consumers to choose how they use the products with no lock-in period.

GrabFin head Kell Jay Lim said the brand reinforces the group’s promise to empower the six in 10 financially underserved in the region, by providing flexible financial services on a single platform.

“With GrabFin, access to financial services will be as simple as ordering a ride on the Grab app.

“Our customised products offer consumers flexibility and GrabPay’s multi-layered security features let them transact with peace of mind,” he said. — Bernama