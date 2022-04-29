Sapura Energy appoints Mohammad Azlan as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Sapura Energy Bhd has announced the appointment of Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah as chairman, effective May 7, 2022.

In a statement to Bursa Malaysia today, Sapura Energy said Mohammad Azlan succeeds Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas, who is retiring on the same date, upon reaching the age of 70.

Mohammad Azlan, 54, was first appointed to the Sapura Energy Board as non-executive non-independent director on Oct 1, 2019.

He had been Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS) Group of Companies’ chief executive officer (CEO) since March 1, 2017.

Prior to that, he was The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Bhd’s CEO.

Mohammad Azlan holds a Bachelor of Business Degree (Accountancy) from the University of Tasmania, Australia, and is also a Fellow of the Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) Australia, as well as a chartered accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA).

Shamsul, who was appointed Sapura chairman in July 2020, had helmed Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) as president and CEO from 2010 to 2015. — Bernama