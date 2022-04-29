Hong Leong Bank issues RM900m Green Capital Securities

Hong Leong Bank has issued RM900m Green Capital Securities. — Google Maps screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Hong Leong Bank Bhd (HLB) has issued RM900 million in nominal value of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 Green Capital Securities, pursuant to its multi-currency Additional Tier 1 capital securities programme.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said proceeds from the issuance of the Green Capital Securities shall be utilised for purposes that meet the criteria as set out in the HLB Green Bond Framework, which was established by HLB on Feb 20, 2022 and revised in April 2022.

This was in accordance with the ASEAN Green Bond Standards issued by the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum in November 2017 and revised in October 2018 and the Green Bond Principles issued by the International Capital Market Association in June 2021.

Some of the salient terms of the Green Capital Securities include distribution payment period of six months and the optional redemption date is April 29, 2027, and every distribution payment date thereafter.

The Green Capital Securities is rated A1 by RAM Services Bhd.

For further details on the issuance, refer to the Principal Terms and Conditions, Other Terms and Conditions, Pricing Supplement and the HLB Green Bond Framework which are available on HLB’s website. — Bernama