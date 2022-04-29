Boost, RHB pledge to deliver affordable and accessible digital banking solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Boost, the fintech arm of Axiata Group Bhd, and RHB Banking Group (RHB) aim to jointly build a comprehensive suite of affordable and accessible digital banking and financial solutions after having secured the digital bank licence (DBL) by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Both parties said in a joint statement today that the partnership would create greater access to financial inclusion digitally among the underserved and unserved segments.

The partnership between Boost and RHB to form a digital bank consortium was announced in June last year, with Boost owning a majority stake of 60 per cent, and RHB owning the remaining 40 per cent in the digital bank.

Axiata president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Izzadin Idris said securing the licence would address the ongoing digitalisation shifts across the company’s businesses.

“On one hand, we can now deliver financial inclusion to the underserved and unserved segments such as the micro and small and medium enterprise community as they scale for growth to support the nation’s economic recovery,” he added. “At the same time, we’re able to actively meet demand from our expanding digital-first consumer base seeking convenient, improved, and secure user experiences for banking and credit access.” — Bernama

TAGS: Boost, Axiata, RHB, digital bank, Tan Sri Izzadin Idris