RHB Bank declares highest dividend payout ratio of 62.9pc for FY21

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — RHB Bank Bhd has declared a total dividend amounting to 40 sen per share or a dividend yield of 7.4 per cent and a payout ratio of 62.9 per cent for the financial year 2021, the highest ever for the banking group.

RHB banking group chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said it is pleased to share that a final dividend of 25 sen per share has been approved by its shareholders, consisting of a cash payout of 15 sen per share and an electable portion under the dividend reinvestment plan of 10 sen per share while its interim dividend of 15 sen per share.

“We have made notable progress through yet another challenging year and deeply appreciate the loyalty, trust, and confidence given by our shareholders, customers and our employees,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said various financial assistance programmes have been offered to its customers with a total of approximately RM47.4 billion in Repayment Assistance that benefitted more than 312,000 retail customers and over 7,000 small and medium enterprises customers as at Dec 31, 2021.

“At the same time, we have channelled the much-needed assistance to local communities, where RM9.1 million was contributed for COVID-19 relief efforts, community enrichment and empowerment programmes, academic excellence programmes for youth from the Bottom 40 segment and humanitarian aid,” he added.

The banking group recorded a net profit of RM2.62 billion as at Dec 31, 2021, showcasing strong capital and liquidity positions amidst challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. — Bernama