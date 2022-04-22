Wall Street opens lower as markets grow fearful

A worker cleans the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 22 — Major US stock indices were in a downbeat mood at the start of trading today, after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve chief, turmoil in tech stocks and rising bond yields.

Markets were rattled yesterday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a half-point interest rate increase was “on the table” at the bank’s policy meeting next month, underscoring the institution’s willingness to aggressively tighten lending conditions to fight record US inflation.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a benchmark for borrowing costs, was just below 2.9 per cent early Friday in anticipation of the central bank’s move.

The tech sector continued to deal with the fallout caused by a massive plunge in Netflix stock earlier this week following a big earnings miss.

About an hour into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 1.3 per cent to 34,354.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.1 per cent to 4,343.39, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.8 per cent lower at 4,343.39.

Friday was the last day of the World Bank and IMF spring meetings held in Washington, during which the IMF downgraded its global growth forecast due to the aftershocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, further rattling markets.

Next week will bring more earnings reports from big companies including Boeing, Coca-Cola, Chevron and ExxonMobil, as well as data on durable goods orders and US consumer income and spending. — AFP