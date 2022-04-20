Malaysia’s commodity sector has bright future, persevere if prices should fall, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities II Datuk Willie Mongin delivers a speech at an agriculture commodity event in Kampung Pichin, in Sarawak, December 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JULAU (Sarawak), April 20 — Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin has urged the farming community to persevere and remain focused if commodity prices should plummet as the rise and fall in commodity prices is a common denominator in the sector.

Speaking at the Keluarga Malaysia Agricommodity Tour 2022 at Rumah Inting Itam in Nanga Lasi here today, he said Malaysia’s commodity sector has a bright future.

Using the oil palm sector as an example, he said the price of fresh fruit bunches under the Pakatan Harapan government was RM200 per tonne, which prompted many to cut down their oil palm trees due to their disappointment with the low price.

“But today (under the current government) the price is between RM1,200 and RM1,500 per tonne, and crude palm oil is between RM6,000 and RM9,000 per tonne. Many are crying because they had cut down their oil palm trees. Let us not be farmers who lack focus,” he said.

He said the government is always exploring new markets at the global level to ensure there is demand and that prices remain at an acceptable level so that the farming community is not negatively affected.

Willie also advised farmers to work on commodities that have a supervisory body or a board to manage and develop the crop as they will be able to receive various assistance schemes or incentives through these boards. — Bernama